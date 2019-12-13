3.43 RUB
Investigation Committee published video of illegal act against police officers
The incident took place in Zhlobin. Judging by the video, not only young people were involved in criminal cases of resistance to the security forces. In the footage, a 60-year-old drunk man threw a bottle at law enforcement officers.
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Active participant of unauthorized mass events detained
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that a 23-year-old resident of Mogilev was detained in Brest. The young man is an active participant in unauthorized mass events, and last Saturday he led a column of women. It was visible that the man was drunk, and the results of the medical examination showed 2.3 ppm of alcohol. By the way, the young man arrived in Brest a few days ago and got a job in one of the city firms.
"Leader" of a protest movement with a rich criminal record
Another arrest of the so-called leader took place in Brest. This time, the activist of the unauthorized event was a 42-year-old resident of the regional center. This is an unemployed father with many children, but with a rich criminal past. These are the "leaders" of the protest movements today.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
