Investigation Committee published video of illegal act against police officers

The incident took place in Zhlobin. Judging by the video, not only young people were involved in criminal cases of resistance to the security forces. In the footage, a 60-year-old drunk man threw a bottle at law enforcement officers.







Ministry of Internal Affairs: Active participant of unauthorized mass events detained

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that a 23-year-old resident of Mogilev was detained in Brest. The young man is an active participant in unauthorized mass events, and last Saturday he led a column of women. It was visible that the man was drunk, and the results of the medical examination showed 2.3 ppm of alcohol. By the way, the young man arrived in Brest a few days ago and got a job in one of the city firms.





"Leader" of a protest movement with a rich criminal record