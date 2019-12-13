Investigative Committee solves case of hooliganism and storage of ammunition

The Investigative Committee has completed its investigation into the case of hooliganism and ammunition storage. We are talking about the events of October last year in Minsk on Uborevicha Street. A video of a conflict on the road between a flag protester and a BMW driver was circulated on the Internet. And on radical telegram channels, the personal data of the motorist, as well as his family, appeared. The man immediately began receiving death threats. And as stated in the materials of the case, three men went to his house with destructive intentions. However, two of them were detained by the police, the third participant managed to escape.



During a personal search, a loaded pneumatic pistol was confiscated from one of the detainees, and a knife from the other. When inspecting the car, fireworks, laser pointers, various leaflets, symbols, a hand-held anti-personnel fragmentation offensive grenade and more than fifty cartridges were found.



