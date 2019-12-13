Investigation believes that owners of TUT.by cheated the HTP, tax authorities and budget of Belarus by millions of dollars

In my opinion, this is an apotheosis of impudence and immorality. On the one hand, it acted as a flagship of the information war against the state and personally against the President. They fought him not only as a political leader, but also as a human being, insulting and discrediting him in every possible way. However, they do not hesitate to use the privileges granted by the Belarusian state and the decrees of the President of the Republic of Belarus. This, in my opinion, is the apotheosis of double standards, insolence, immorality, which, from a purely human point of view, I will not hesitate to condemn.

Alexander Shpakovsky, political analyst