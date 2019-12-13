3.40 RUB
Investigation believes that owners of TUT.by cheated the HTP, tax authorities and budget of Belarus by millions of dollars
In times of uprisings and color revolutions, a huge role is assigned by technologists to media and information. It will take a long time to finally dispel all the fakes they have poured out on the pages of their publications. After reading the nonsense, many people took to the streets and fought the police, many gave up their jobs, some went abroad.
In August, TUT.by launched a tab devoted to the "missing" people. It seemed like a good thing. It meant only one thing for the absolute majority of readers: due to the terrible actions of the authorities, dozens of people in Belarus have gone missing (read "died", which is what people were talking about). The police then had to call each of the allegedly missing people to convince them otherwise. After that, the TUT.by tab mysteriously disappeared.
And now, a year later, the business of the holders of TUT.by is scattered with dog food in front of an astonished public. $100,000 in cash of unknown origin is recovered from the bucket. The search uncovered the sum equivalent to half a million USD.
The investigation believes that the owners of the resource have cheated the HTP, the tax authorities and the budget of the country for millions of dollars. And they were going to take them abroad.
It is important for HTP residents that they render services using their own software, but in this case the media recourse used third-party specialized software and received revenues from that activity, which is unacceptable for HTP residents, as a result of such activity the company avoided paying taxes, the amount of damage is estimated at millions of US dollars.
In April, the Department of Financial Investigations received operational information that officials of TUT.by media were planning to open an account in a Latvian bank in order to withdraw funds. Withdrawal of these funds would have made it considerably more difficult to compensate for the offence they had committed, so the Financial Investigation Department decided to speed up with the materials and, as a result, a criminal case on tax evasion was opened.
In my opinion, this is an apotheosis of impudence and immorality. On the one hand, it acted as a flagship of the information war against the state and personally against the President. They fought him not only as a political leader, but also as a human being, insulting and discrediting him in every possible way. However, they do not hesitate to use the privileges granted by the Belarusian state and the decrees of the President of the Republic of Belarus. This, in my opinion, is the apotheosis of double standards, insolence, immorality, which, from a purely human point of view, I will not hesitate to condemn.
Their publications were aimed at changing the consciousness of the Belarusian society, forming a sense of anxiety, inciting protest actions, forming a gap and discord between people, between citizens and state authorities and administration. In this regard, it seems to me that the activities of this kind of resource sooner or later had to be corrected by the authorized bodies. It is not for nothing that TUT.by was deprived of its media status by a court decision. It is not for nothing that the Ministry of Information has repeatedly issued warnings to this site.
There is such a powerful attack on Belarus from different sides that even harmless sites are part of the general aggression and become dangerous in its context. Therefore, I do not see the possibility to challenge the reasonableness of the actions of the Belarusian authorities. In the context of unprecedented pressure on Belarus, even harmless sites can become dangerously aggressive. TUT.by is aggressive, it's obvious. Belarus is being attacked in a quite open and aggressive manner. I can only wish further success in protecting the country and the people from this aggression.
The whole story remains to be investigated. One thing is indisputable: the combination of business, journalism and political activism has never been good for anybody in the world. It is a sin not to report to the pension fund. Cheating on taxes is a criminal offense.
