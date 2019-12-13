3.39 RUB
Difficult situation on border with Lithuania
There is a difficult situation on the border with Lithuania. During the day on the departure from Belarus there were more than one thousand four hundred trucks. By this time, the situation has improved, but not significantly. A similar situation developed on Sunday. Earlier it was reported about problems at the checkpoint "Myadininkai". As noted our border agencies, there was a malfunction in the work of the databases of the customs clearance system on the Lithuanian side. In connection with this, the registration of freight transport was carried out in manual mode
The Belarusian customs officers are ready to work in the current conditions.
