EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Difficult situation on border with Lithuania

There is a difficult situation on the border with Lithuania. During the day on the departure from Belarus there were more than one thousand four hundred trucks. By this time, the situation has improved, but not significantly. A similar situation developed on Sunday. Earlier it was reported about problems at the checkpoint "Myadininkai". As noted our border agencies, there was a malfunction in the work of the databases of the customs clearance system on the Lithuanian side. In connection with this, the registration of freight transport was carried out in manual mode

The Belarusian customs officers are ready to work in the current conditions.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All