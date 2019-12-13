Slutsk Meat Processing Plant expands geography of supplies

The plant is located one hundred kilometers from the capital in an ideal raw material zone. Fresh ecological derivatives of meat products come here from seven districts of Minsk Region. The plant is 70% loaded. Despite the difficult epidemics and economic situation all over the world, the plant works with positive dynamics. Production volumes this year grew by 9%, and export deliveries are on the plus side. The growth rate is almost 180%.



If everything works out, the first shipment to China will leave this year. But we are not going to stop. South Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Sudan, Mozambique - they are also ready to sign contracts.



Slutsk Meat Processing Plant employs a thousand people, mostly locals. There are two hostels for nonresidents and those in need, and a full social package. The average salary increased by a third.



