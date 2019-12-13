3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus 1 broadcasts New Year's Ball at Palace of Independence at 3.10 pm
One can watch the TV version of the New Year's Ball in the Palace of Independence on Belarus 1 today. It gave a lot of emotions and impressions to the participants! And this is almost 400 people, including those who glorify the country with their talents and successes! The start is at 3.10 pm.
