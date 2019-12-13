3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Will Belarus be able to use nuclear weapons, red lines and what the West is really afraid of?
The military and political situation, the conflict in Ukraine and ways to resolve it, arms supplies and joint actions of Belarus and Russia in case of threats. There are no closed topics where Belarus would evade or understate, especially when it comes to security. This was confirmed in interview of the President of Belarus with Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeeva. Now even the states, which initially held neutrality, have their eyes open to the real picture around the Ukrainian conflict. Hence the unprecedented interest in Belarus and everything Belarusian.
The interest of foreign journalists in the Belarusian President has always been high. However, it is especially felt with the aggravation of the armed conflict in the territory of Ukraine (when too much depends on the position of Belarus). This week the head of state spoke about the military and political situation in a principled and open manner with a journalist from the "Russia 1" TV channel.
The head of state talked about allied security cooperation, arms supplies, actions in case of blatant aggression and, of course, deployment of tactical nuclear weapons (this is a deterrent that helps to cool down hotheads).
"Red lines to me are full-blown aggression. From either side now, except Russia, of course. As for the Baltics, Poland, and Ukraine... If they cross the border with troops, and start a war this is aggression," sums up Alexander Lukashenko.
The West hastened to accuse Belarus and Russia of violating the international treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (although we logically return it in view of increasing threats), but when the decisions concern the interests of collective Western forces, they include the policy of double standards. Washington deploys its nuclear weapons in the territory of other countries in Europe without official notification. It is known that the United States keeps up to 180 nuclear warheads on standby in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.
“More than half of the world's population supports Russia in the conflict, not the United States. This has never happened before. We have lost credibility all over the world.”
At the same time, the tactics of the West are quite readable: they are afraid of a large-scale war and the nuclear disaster associated with it, so Ukraine is being traded in. There are military aid packages and no responsibility for the consequences.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All