The military and political situation, the conflict in Ukraine and ways to resolve it, arms supplies and joint actions of Belarus and Russia in case of threats. There are no closed topics where Belarus would evade or understate, especially when it comes to security. This was confirmed in interview of the President of Belarus with Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeeva. Now even the states, which initially held neutrality, have their eyes open to the real picture around the Ukrainian conflict. Hence the unprecedented interest in Belarus and everything Belarusian.

The interest of foreign journalists in the Belarusian President has always been high. However, it is especially felt with the aggravation of the armed conflict in the territory of Ukraine (when too much depends on the position of Belarus). This week the head of state spoke about the military and political situation in a principled and open manner with a journalist from the "Russia 1" TV channel.

The head of state talked about allied security cooperation, arms supplies, actions in case of blatant aggression and, of course, deployment of tactical nuclear weapons (this is a deterrent that helps to cool down hotheads).

"Red lines to me are full-blown aggression. From either side now, except Russia, of course. As for the Baltics, Poland, and Ukraine... If they cross the border with troops, and start a war this is aggression," sums up Alexander Lukashenko.

The West hastened to accuse Belarus and Russia of violating the international treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (although we logically return it in view of increasing threats), but when the decisions concern the interests of collective Western forces, they include the policy of double standards. Washington deploys its nuclear weapons in the territory of other countries in Europe without official notification. It is known that the United States keeps up to 180 nuclear warheads on standby in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

“More than half of the world's population supports Russia in the conflict, not the United States. This has never happened before. We have lost credibility all over the world.”