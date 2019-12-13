3.42 RUB
Snopkov: National Bank has reserve for cash and non-cash payments in foreign currency
The National Bank has sufficient reserves to provide hard currency for both cash and non-cash payments. This was stated to reporters by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov after a meeting in the government on the situation in the economy and providing people with everything they need, BelTA informs.
According to First Deputy Prime Minister, a meeting with representatives of banks was also held in the government. As a result, the necessary joint measures were developed together with the National Bank. "There is a full understanding of cooperation in terms of stabilization of the financial markets, provision of the real economy sector with non-cash Belarusian rubles, supply of foreign currency, including cash," said Nikolai Snopkov.
"The National Bank has a reserve to provides a stable non-stop supply of foreign currency, both in cash and non-cash form," said First Deputy Prime Minister.
