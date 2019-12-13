3.42 RUB
Belarusian Red Cross prepares for school and helps families from Ukraine
The Belarusian Red Cross continues the marathon of good deeds - helping families to prepare for the new school year. Under special attention - many children, low-income, and those families who are in socially dangerous situation. This time the action “Let's get children to school” was held in Minsk City Palace of Children and Youth. Here they gathered those who were forced to leave Ukraine because of the hostilities in Minsk. These are more than 30 families with 57 children. Five of them are first-graders. Each child was given a certificate by the organization to buy necessary stationery, clothes and shoes. For those who will go to school for the first time, a first-grader's kit was presented.
Anna Krichmar, a resident of Minsk:
We are very grateful to the Red Cross. During the two years that we have been here, they have been constantly providing help, support in preparing for school and everyday life, you can always turn to them. They have responsive specialists. It is possible to solve any question. Thank you very much to this organization.
Elena Domashevich, chief accountant of Minsk city organization of the Belarusian Red Cross:
“Since 2022, 2 thousand Ukrainian children have applied to the Belarusian Red Cross and received assistance. Assistance to families from Ukraine in the Belarusian Red Cross is comprehensive. This is psychosocial support, employment counseling, humanitarian and medical assistance.”
