Belarusian Red Cross prepares for school and helps families from Ukraine

The Belarusian Red Cross continues the marathon of good deeds - helping families to prepare for the new school year. Under special attention - many children, low-income, and those families who are in socially dangerous situation. This time the action “Let's get children to school” was held in Minsk City Palace of Children and Youth. Here they gathered those who were forced to leave Ukraine because of the hostilities in Minsk. These are more than 30 families with 57 children. Five of them are first-graders. Each child was given a certificate by the organization to buy necessary stationery, clothes and shoes. For those who will go to school for the first time, a first-grader's kit was presented.