Sabalenka speaks out about Koltsov's death in United States

Belarusian tennis player, world number two Aryna Sabalenka, has spoken out about the death of her lover, ex-coach of Salavat Yulaev and Belarus national team Konstantin Koltsov, writes sport5.by.

"Kostya's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and although we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time," the athlete wrote on social media.

Now the Belarusian is at a tournament in Miami, where she was supposed to play a second-round match with Spain's Paula Badosa on March 21, but due to Arina's personal circumstances, the match was postponed to March 22.