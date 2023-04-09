Cathedral of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary restored in Yurovichi - how the sanctuary was saved

The Cathedral of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was reconstructed in Yurovichi, one of the oldest settlements in our country. The restoration lasted for 16 years. More than 7 million rubles was invested in the salvation. Now the state is transferring the church to the diocese of Turov.

Belarus is a unique country in the context of religious traditions. Both Catholics and Orthodox equally revere some miraculous relics. One of them is the Yurovichi icon of the Mother of God. The entire Grand Duchy of Lithuania prayed to it with crowds of pilgrims coming to see it in the 17th century.

The original miracle-working icon is still preserved in the Church of St. Barbara. Meanwhile, Belarus has revived this unique monument, which for a long time were just ruins in Polesye. Historically it was an Orthodox church with a Catholic appearance.

Belarus actually originated in Yurovichi 26 thousand years ago. The excavations have been conducted for a century to prove that Yurovichi is the most ancient settlement in Belarus. The open-air museum has been open for a year. For a long time it remained the only curiosity zone for tourists. But it is worth climbing higher, 500 meters up the mountain.

The Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is one of the oldest monuments in Gomel Region. Yet it was forgotten by the public and stood in ruins during the whole Soviet period.

Hegumen Auxentius, vicar of the Holy Nativity and the Mother of God Monastery in Yurovichi.

“By the way, not only Catholics, but also Orthodox came to pray to the Yurovichi merciful icon, for which this pearl of our Polesie was built. That is, no one distinguished at all, what faith it was. And in fact the Mother of God is one for all of us.”