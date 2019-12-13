3.42 RUB
Sochi hosts EAEU Intergovernmental Council
Sochi today has brought together the heads of government of the EAEU countries. The intergovernmental council starts here. Also, our delegation will hold a number of bilateral talks.
Roman Golovchenko met with the governor of Krasnodar Krai. The trade turnover has almost doubled in recent years: from $300 million in 2020 to 570 million last year. And within 4 months of this year, it was already 200 million. It's all thanks to cooperation projects. We assemble tractors, and this year we plan to reach 1,000 machines. A new enterprise for production of combines was opened. There are plans to cooperate on elevators and new tractor models.
Belarus and Russia will work together on new electric transport projects. Today in Sochi at the exhibition "Eurasia - Our Home" Belkommunmash and Corporation "Rossatom" signed an agreement. The Belarusian company offers electric transport to all regions of Russia - from Murmansk and the Krasnodar Region to Novosibirsk. Our electric bus was perfectly tested in Sochi. There are arrangements for deliveries.
Tomorrow the Eurasian electric bus will be presented to the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union. It has a localization rate of 80%.
