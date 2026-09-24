Belarusians have reaffirmed their status as a friendly nation. Data from the third and final phase of a large-scale study show that the overwhelming majority of citizens (92.6%) believe we should maintain good relations with all states, regardless of any existing conflicts between them. According to analysts at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS), Belarusians do not view current conflicts as the norm, yet they have a clear vision of the future in the international context.

Tolerance: A National Trait of Belarusians

Irina Dovgalo, Deputy Chair of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"More than 92% of Belarusians genuinely believe in the need to be on friendly terms with everyone. And the wonderful thing is that this is truly a national trait of ours. People describe Belarusians as tolerant and 'pamyarkouny'—a word denoting a balanced, moderate, and patient temperament. This moderation is indeed a key national characteristic. But it is more than just a trait; we prove it through our actions, not just our words. When sanctions are imposed against us, Belarus tells all nations: 'Welcome to Belarus!' We do not close our borders; we open them and introduce visa-free entry. Hardly a parliamentary session goes by without us ratifying agreements with various countries to establish visa-free travel. True, these may not include the nations currently unfriendly toward us, but the point stands. Tolerance is a truly vital trait for Belarusians. It is not merely kindness; tolerance is a path to peace."

Results of the third phase of a large-scale sociological study

Overall, it is important to understand which issues our citizens consider most pressing. Topping the list are concerns regarding peace and security, inflation and prices, and wage levels. Next come housing affordability, cyber and telephone fraud, the quality and accessibility of healthcare and medicines, pension provisions, and utility tariffs. Notably, opinions varied depending on the respondents' age; for instance, young people most frequently cited housing and wages as key issues.

As a reminder, this sociological study was conducted in July and August by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences, commissioned by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. A total of 2,045 respondents participated.