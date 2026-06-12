The "Diplomacy of Taste" Gastronomic Festival in Minsk once again brought together international guests from more than 20 countries. Ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations presented culinary traditions from around the world, from exquisite European desserts to exotic African appetizers.

"Bon Appetit" is being wished in more than 20 languages in Minsk today. Hospitable Belarus traditionally welcomes foreign guests to the gastronomic festival. Participants range from Zimbabwe to Iran.

Therefore, there's a culinary flavor to suit every taste: the subtle sweetness of honey and nuts in European desserts, the spicy curry in Indian treats, and the aromatic Turkish coffee. Traditions from East and West, Asia, Latin America, and Africa coexist harmoniously at the spacious table.

Ignatius Mudzimba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Zimbabwe to Belarus:

"The dishes we presented today are just a small selection of traditional Zimbabwean delicacies. We presented our traditional dish, sadza. We also have pumpkin porridge with a touch of peanuts, and goat meat with spinach sauce."

But, of course, Belarusian cuisine rightfully took center stage on the festival's culinary map. There were hearty kolduny (meat dumplings), aromatic babka, and, of course, draniki (potato pancakes) – golden brown, delicious, and crispy. Seasonal dishes were also on offer. Natalia Ryzhenkova shared her recipe for cold beetroot soup. The wife of the head of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a culinary masterclass.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Of course, this is a major humanitarian event for the diplomatic corps. Consider it our Belarusian soft power. We are very pleased that representatives from almost all embassies are here today. Of these, 17 are actively representing their cuisine at such a high level, with their own chefs and specialties. Western countries and Eastern countries. Cultural diplomacy is what unites us."

Güçlü Cem Işık, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Belarus:

"This event is far more than just about food – it's about human unity. It's reminiscent of a family gathering. For Belarus, family is the foundation, and for us too. Therefore, today's festival is like a gathering with a large circle of close friends, where each country presents its dishes, culinary traditions, and culture. We congratulate Belarus on this wonderful event and sincerely hope that it will become a good tradition, and that we will become its constant participants."