Formation of polling stations for referendum to be completed today

Today the formation of the polling stations for voting at the national referendum will be completed. All the stages of preparation are fulfilled according to the schedule of the Central Electoral Commission. The nomination of representatives to precinct commissions will be held not later than February 3. In another 3 days the commissions must be formed. Also, the process of nomination of national observers to the territorial commissions, which were formed on the eve, is continuing, and there are 153 of them in the country. Later on, the international experts will join the observation.


The Central Commission has already invited CEC representatives from CIS countries to participate in the observation. All international observers will be accredited and enjoy the rights provided by the Electoral Code. Besides, we are planning to hold a meeting with the CIS mission where they will participate in the observation.
Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Commission of Belarus for Elections and National Referendums


On January 20, the President of Belarus signed a decree on holding the national referendum. The main day of voting is scheduled for February 27. It will also be possible to vote for amendments to the basic law in advance: from February 22 to February 26 inclusive.


