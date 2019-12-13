Formation of polling stations for referendum to be completed today

Today the formation of the polling stations for voting at the national referendum will be completed. All the stages of preparation are fulfilled according to the schedule of the Central Electoral Commission. The nomination of representatives to precinct commissions will be held not later than February 3. In another 3 days the commissions must be formed. Also, the process of nomination of national observers to the territorial commissions, which were formed on the eve, is continuing, and there are 153 of them in the country. Later on, the international experts will join the observation.