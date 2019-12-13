PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Veterans of Great Patriotic War encourage to preserve and increase everything created together

Not only to preserve, but also to multiply everything that was created together for our country. Such a message to the younger generation is left by the veterans of the Great Patriotic War. Our heroes - liberators are well aware at what cost their generation gained independence.

