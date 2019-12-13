3.42 RUB
Will the unity of the European Union be preserved without German money?
In Germany, the German economic miracle for a long time was based on cheap energy from Russia. German and European politicians speak about it quite openly and with ever-increasing frequency.
Why do they do it? It is quite simple: the miracle has come to an end, and you do not want to part with your usual way of life. The middle class is gradually eating away the reserves from under the mattress and is voicing its indignation more and more loudly.
The German budget could not finish the year without a credit crutch. Scholz even had to lift his own restrictions on loans. The situation for 2024 is much worse.
The idea of a strong Europe is destroyed, says German journalist, historian, documentary filmmaker Dirk Pohlmann. "Because we don't have a European foreign policy. We are just something like a dog's tail being wagged by the United States, he suggests. - Germany is no longer as powerful a power as it used to be. We still have the arrogance, but we don't have the capability. It's a terrible judgment, but I think it's realistic."
