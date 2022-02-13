Participants of 36th General Assembly of Latin American Parliament express solidarity with people of Belarus

Solidarity with the people of Belarus and readiness to jointly resist the international policy of dictatorship, double standards and sanctions were expressed by the participants of the 36th General Assembly of the Latin American Parliament. The head of the delegation of our National Assembly noted that the Latin American counterparts highly appreciated the national dialogue organized in Belarus in order to develop the strategy of social and political transformations.



Valery Mitskevich, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“Belarus has consistently advocated democracy in its policies, guaranteed not in words, but in deeds.. The draft amendments to the Constitution of Belarus serve these very purposes. The most important component of Belarus’ foreign policy is not war, but friendship and trade, and this is a guarantee of the prosperity of the country and its citizens. Belarus is interested in strengthening ties with the Latin American region with a focus on the effective economic diplomacy.”



MERCOSUR is undoubtedly of interest from the point of promoting Belarusian trade and economic cooperation in the South American region. It is home to 55.3% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean, 40% of foreign direct investment and 33% of foreign trade of the region. The Aggregate GDP of the association participants reaches 3.3 trillion dollars. In terms of size and economic potential, the union is the second customs union after the EU and the third free trade zone after the EU and NAFTA.



