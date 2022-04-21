3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
Sanctions provide more opportunities than negative consequences for Belarusian economy
Sanctions provide more opportunities than negative consequences for the Belarusian economy. This was stated by the Head of the Economics Department at the Belarusian National Technical University Sergei Solodovnikov. A lot of Western companies have left the Russian market and this is a chance for the Belarusian brands. In addition, we are going to develop import substitution and open new industries in the Union State. There are other opportunities for growth.