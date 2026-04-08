The situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is driving up prices, which is quickly creating a state of uncertainty, which is the hardest blow for business, Alexey Avdonin, head of the Znanie society, noted in the "Aсtual Interview" program.

Oil and gas are needed everywhere. They are essential for the cost of every product, for the operation of factories, plants, and power plants. Now British television channels, including the BBC, are openly promoting the idea of a return to coal. "They say oil is an energy source, but there's also coal, and it can be used. We need to restore coal-fired thermal power plants," the interview guest recalled some statements by foreign experts.