3.73 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.39 BYN
Some countries already proposing return to coal due to US adventure in Iran
The situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is driving up prices, which is quickly creating a state of uncertainty, which is the hardest blow for business, Alexey Avdonin, head of the Znanie society, noted in the "Aсtual Interview" program.
Oil and gas are needed everywhere. They are essential for the cost of every product, for the operation of factories, plants, and power plants. Now British television channels, including the BBC, are openly promoting the idea of a return to coal. "They say oil is an energy source, but there's also coal, and it can be used. We need to restore coal-fired thermal power plants," the interview guest recalled some statements by foreign experts.
In reality, this is a temporary solution and an attempt to somehow reduce the price hikes, fuel hype, and prevent social unrest, since the high cost is paid by ordinary citizens, the taxpayers. "This leads to a so-called inflation tax. Prices are rising on absolutely everything, but this only indicates one thing: the responsibility for these actions lies, first and foremost, with the US leadership, which decided to embark on a gamble to seize Iran in a matter of days," explained Alexey Avdonin.