Some flights from Moscow to Minsk cancelled or delayed

One flight from Moscow to Minsk has been cancelled, and two are delayed, BelTA reports, citing the online flight information board at Minsk National Airport.

Aeroflot and Belavia flights from Sheremetyevo have been delayed by several hours: the former will land at 12:55 instead of 10:15, and the latter at 13:10 instead of 11:35. A flight from the Russian capital, scheduled to arrive in Minsk at 15:35, has been cancelled.

A number of flights, including those from Dubai, Moscow, and Tashkent, were also delayed. Departures were also delayed, and an Aeroflot flight scheduled for 16:25 was cancelled.

According to TASS, severe weather conditions are being reported in Moscow. Sheremetyevo International Airport imposed restrictions due to inclement weather.