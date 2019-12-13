EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
State of COVID-19 children in "Lesnaya Polyana" rehabilitation center near Smorgon satisfactory

The cases of coronavirus infection were found there several days ago. The disease in children is asymptomatic, they are isolated. The specialists of the Ministry of Health and Sanitary and Epidemic Service work there.


