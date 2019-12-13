Experts call visit of President of Belarus to Far East productive and very timely

The visit of the President of Belarus to the Far East received a great resonance: experts call it productive and very timely. Following the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, everyone agrees that Belarus and Russia need each other today. During his working visit to Russia, they discussed a wide range of issues, from further integration within the Union State to major economic projects. The Presidents held separate talks in the territory of the spaceport and discussed a range of bilateral cooperation areas from the implementation of space projects to trade, countering Western sanctions policy, pricing of hydrocarbons and military security. The situation in the region, as well as events in Ukraine, were also among the topics discussed.