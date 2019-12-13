Hundreds of volumes and millions of documents about crimes of Nazi policemen from Logoisk kept in KGB Central Archives

The KGB Central Archive contains criminal cases that relate to state secrets of the country, including those of Nazi collaborators. People who during the Great Patriotic War destroyed their neighbors and even relatives. Lean bout this in the next episode of the joint project of the Agency of TV News and the State Security Committee "Without Statute of Limitations. Executioners of Logoisk".



Hundreds of volumes and millions of documents - these are the crimes of militia from Logoisk. Such cases are kept forever.



Yury Zverev, historian of special services, PhD in history:



“We keep more than 25 such cases. If we count the number of people, about 30-40 in these cases are persons - former police officers of Logoisk District, who took part in punitive actions of genocide from the moment of occupation till almost full liberation of the territory of Belarus”



The first cases against Logoisk police officers were initiated back in July 1944, when part of Belarus was still under occupation. Some of the most recent ones date back to the 1980s. They were initiated against a group of persons as well as against a single person. One of the charges in almost every case was extermination of the Jewish population in Ivanovshchina tract, which is situated about one kilometer off Logoisk.



Alexey Vasilyev, historian of special services:



“The main witnesses are survivors. All of them were interrogated. Testimonies of the participants of this bloody action, the Nazi policemen who pointed more often to each other than to themselves.”



