Correspondents and cameramen of Belarus 1 and Belarus 5 receive thanks from National Olympic Committee

Belteleradiocompany has fully covered one of the most successful winter Olympics in Belarusian history. Broadcasts and original projects from the South Korean PyeongChang were very popular, and the top-rated ones were in the top 10 most watchable projects on TV over the past year.

Today, correspondents and cameramen of Belarus 1 and Belarus 5 received thanks from the National Olympic Committee for their fruitful work at the world's largest sports competitions.

Employees of Belteleradiocompany became participants of the educational seminar Sports Organizations and Social Media. Together with colleagues, they discussed the challenges and advantages of social networks over traditional media.

