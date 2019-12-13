PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Employees of Gomel enterprise and deputies of House of Representatives take patronage over family-type orphanage

One of Gomel enterprises took over the patronage of a family-type orphanage. Since 2014, Natalya Baturina has been raising boys and girls here. 11 children live in a spacious cozy house. And two of them will go to first grade this year. Employees of the enterprise and deputies of the House of Representatives came to the family to get acquainted with the pupils and help the hostess.

This week, young pupils of the family-type orphanage will have another important event. They will receive their first schoolbags.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All