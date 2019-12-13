Rioters detained

The police continue to identify rioters and extremist elements. Three representatives of the protest movement were detained in Minsk. In the apartment of a 39-year-old programmer, operatives found gas masks, a pneumatic pistol with bullets, a megaphone, a slingshot for shooting, old-style army first-aid kits and $103,000. (The sources of the money are being investigated now) Another 28-year-old man from Minsk is now being investigated for involvement in last year's riots, including in the Leninsky District of the capital. According to him, then he was influenced by destructive Internet sources and went to protest at the intersection of Rokossovsky Avenue and Plekhanov Street. When detained, he resisted police officers. Another administrator of an extremist telegram channel tried to flee the country. On the night of July 21, in Ostrovets he painted several objects with paint in white-red-white colors and left a protest inscription on the door of the police officer. The offender turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident. In the hope of being granted asylum abroad, the fugitive photographed the result of his crimes and posted the pictures on the extremist telegram channel.

