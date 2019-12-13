KGB officers identify and suppress activities of Rabochy Ruch extremist network

Under the responsive control of foreign handlers, some opposition members in Belarus are still trying to restart the protest machine. However, law enforcers methodically crack down on these mechanisms. Another incident has become public. The KGB officers detected and suppressed the activities of an extremist network called Rabochy Ruch.



Under the guise of support to workers, this group was engaged in recruitment of employees of the key industrial enterprises of the country, collection of information for Western special services and development of sabotage. Thirteen members of the organization's activists were detained in Belarus and are already testifying.



"We feel good when you feel bad" - that's the slogan of today's fugitives. Blitzkrieg 2020 did not work, option B is a long game through sanctions. The main thing for them is to blow up the collectives from the inside and get people out on the streets again, counting on coup d'etat again.



"Rabochy Ruch" was organized by Tihanovskaya's headquarters six months ago with the support of the diasporas and under the control of the American and Lithuanian special services. The structure's assets include participants of the strike movement at "Grodno Azot", "Naftan", BMZ and other enterprises who fled abroad. The "Rukh" was a network of underground cells, which worked on the principles of special services. Its curators were abroad. Each new member was screened, processed, and recruited according to all the conspiracy rules. New members of the organization worked for a fee under the guise of aid from the diaspora or the support of foundations. Cryptocurrency transferred to the Ukrainian electronic exchange, was in circulation. The financial hook was the last stage of recruitment. But information had to be shared for this money. Information about how the factories were resisting sanctions was now valuable. Such data was used abroad to work out the next ways of pressure on Belarus.



One of the elements in the chain is Khalezin, a political emigrant. He is the link between "Rabochy Rukh" and the U.S. FBI, as well as the Lithuanian Department of State Security.



Vladislava Chaley, coordinator (USA):



"We are now in good close contact with Nikolai Khalezin, working with him to create a mechanism for tracking sanctions, helping him funding for this, passing all the documents, all the information to him, in short, a coalition was formed."



The lady on the screen, Vladislava Chaley, is the coordinator of the attack on the Belarusian companies. She has been living in Boston for seven years.



Vladislava Chaley, Coordinator (U.S.):



"There's a special commission at the FBI, Khalezin passes everything to them."



So, some citizens of Belarus are passing strategic information to foreign intelligence services. "Rabochy Ruch" also prepared diversions at enterprises and terrorist acts against power bodies and representatives of the security wing.



Yury Rovovoy, former employee of "Grodno-Azot":



“Now we are preparing an action to paralyze the Orsha and Minsk industrial hubs at the same time. We'll see what will come out of it, to cut the contact network in four directions at once."



The plans also include shutting down Grodno Azot and completely blocking the BMZ. A separate scheme is designed for each project. They need emergencies, destruction, environmental disaster and loss of life. For the fugitives, it was just a perfect opportunity to get out. A network of extremists was looking for anything that might arouse the interest of sponsors: the schedules of movement of trains with equipment, its quantity, location and so on. It was well understood that this was illegal.



Sergei Voitekhovich, the former employee of the Belarusian Railway:



"If they find out now that we know the exact number of trains, my man from the schedules department will be identified by the railroad in any case. This would be considered treason, because this is classified military information."



Those who succumbed to their recruitment were eager to earn a political ticket abroad by any means.



