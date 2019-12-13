3.42 RUB
MOE helps to cope with consequences of bad weather
Fallen trees, traffic lights and damaged cars. Rescuers are helping to cope with the consequences of the gusty wind in the capital. Gusts in some places reach 15-20 meters per second. Several trees hit the roadway. The Ministry of Emergencies went to the place to cut them down and remove them quickly. There were no casualties. To prevent accidents, rescuers recommend not parking cars near trees and old structures.
