А. Lukashenko: Social welfare state is a real brand of Belarus

A social welfare state is the real brand of Belarus that we have maintained for many years. Support to multi-child families, construction of housing and development of the pension system are now our number one tasks.



Several draft decrees related to these important issues were submitted to the President this week. A powerful package of measures has been formed in the country, in particular to help multi-child families. Last year alone, over 4.5 billion rubles was spent on state benefits, education, medicine, housing and other measures to support those who are raising three or more children.



In 2021, at least 5 billion rubles will be allocated for this purpose. The system works. Over the past 10 years the number of families with many children in Belarus has almost doubled. Now there are over 115 thousand of them. The Family Capital program has been operating since 2015.



It is planned to expand the opportunities for early use of these funds. Such provisions will be included in the draft decree, which will soon be finalized and submitted to the President for his signature. In particular, the family capital could be spent ahead of schedule in such areas as housing, medicine and education.



The government also proposed approaches to the development of the pension system. The main goal is to increase the personal interest of employees in the formation of their future pension rights. The draft presidential decree includes a mechanism of voluntary accumulative pension insurance and it was approved as a whole.



The President also supported the creation in Belarus of a system of small grants for youth initiatives. It is, first of all, a public-private partnership.



