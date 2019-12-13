Belarus Security Council and Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam sign memorandum of cooperation

It is possible to solve the problematic issues within the CSTO only through joint negotiations. Alexander Lukashenko announced it today during the meeting with his Vietnamese counterparts. While answering the journalists' questions, Alexander Volfovich said that contacts were held on the level of the defense ministers, the Councils of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the committees of the state security councils within the frames of the meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty countries. More than 20 documents were agreed upon and submitted for approval by the heads of the states. Understanding and agreements were reached on many issues. The Belarusian side has also made a number of statements.



Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:



“The parties adopted a statement on the regional security architecture, arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. All countries have agreed on this document, virtually without reservations, with only minor comments. These documents and the position of Belarus show that the CSTO seeks to ensure security in our countries. It seeks mechanisms to counter threats that primarily threaten security. Unfortunately, the global situation today is very intense and explosive, and if we do not address these issues together as a team, we will certainly fail to succeed.”



During the meeting a memorandum of cooperation was signed, which identified a number of practical steps. Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation between special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Security Committee and Ministry of Emergency Situations. The sides also discussed issues of information and cyber security, as well as economic security. It was noted that the Vietnamese and Belarusian leaders have similar views on the global military and political situation.



