Improvement of legislation on citizenship discussed at meeting with President

The improvement of citizenship legislation and a possible amnesty on the eve of National Unity Day were discussed at a meeting with the President. About 14 thousand people have been granted Belarusian citizenship over the past five years. Each case is considered separately and meticulously. Most often, the natives of the post-Soviet countries apply for this question, but there are also natives of Asia, Europe and America. Last August, the President ordered to speed up the process of granting our citizenship to Ukrainians. Within a year, about 5 thousand persons received a new status. Belarus is open for responsible and hardworking people, who are ready to contribute to its development. But what should we do with those who betrayed their country?



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“As part of the prepared bill, we need to look once again at those who, having gone abroad, act to the detriment of the state and the people by committing crimes. Such people are known, every single one of them. We know them. Are these people worthy to remain the citizens of Belarus, if they ran away from their native country and actually severed ties with it? Many deputies raised the question. It was suggested to deprive them of their citizenship. Today we will consider this version of the bill. We must also discuss the requirements for our compatriots who have received a Pole Card and other similar documents. We need to figure out, whether they are the citizens of Belarus, who were misguided, and took this card allegedly by accident, or they have a different "orientation".



There are a number of innovations in the prepared bill. For example, they propose to introduce a solemn ritual of taking the oath of citizenship - this is the world practice, as well as an examination of knowledge of the language (Russian or Belarusian) and the basics of the Constitution. At the same time, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, people may be deprived of their Belarusian citizenship by the court decision. We are talking about terrorists and extremists, those citizens who compromise the interests of their native country. In the future, it is suggested to ban such persons from entering the country for up to 30 years. In addition, Belarusians, who received another citizenship, may be required to inform the authorities about it on a mandatory basis.



Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:



“And also those citizens who have any benefits in the territory of another state (Polish card), should inform the competent authorities of the Republic of Belarus. At the moment we are working on the issue of introducing responsibility in case of not informing the competent authorities of the Republic of Belarus on obtaining citizenship or any privileged documents in the territory of other countries. We can use this information when appointing to public positions, taking into account this information in social terms (when receiving a pension and when a citizen applies to administrative procedures in state bodies). We will take this into account.”



Another issue of the meeting was amnesty. The President stressed that it is allowed only for those who really deserve it. If people have repented and made amends, they may be treated with leniency. At the same time, and this was emphasized by the President, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be personally responsible for those, who will be amnestied. Alexander Lukashenko suggested the joint revision of the final version of the prepared document.



The Prosecutor General confirmed that a broad discussion of the bill is indeed planned. It will take into account different points of view and approaches. Most importantly, the process must be open and clear. The list of crimes, which will fall under the amnesty, will be determined in the near future.



