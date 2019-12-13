Improvement of legislation on horticultural partnerships continues in House of Representatives

The possibility of transferring garden houses to the category of residential ones, regulation of the issue with payment of membership fees are considered. Improvement of legislation on horticultural partnerships continues in the House of Representatives. A special interdepartmental group has been created. The task is to identify legal gaps. There are about 5 000 horticultural associations in Belarus, uniting more than half a million gardeners. And the legal acts regulating their relationship are outdated. It has caused protracted controversial situations.