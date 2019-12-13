3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Improvement of legislation on horticultural partnerships continues in House of Representatives
The possibility of transferring garden houses to the category of residential ones, regulation of the issue with payment of membership fees are considered. Improvement of legislation on horticultural partnerships continues in the House of Representatives. A special interdepartmental group has been created. The task is to identify legal gaps. There are about 5 000 horticultural associations in Belarus, uniting more than half a million gardeners. And the legal acts regulating their relationship are outdated. It has caused protracted controversial situations.
An equally important issue is the possibility of transforming horticultural associations into settlements. Such a request is also observed today. It is important to take into account the opinion of all interested people while discussing.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All