EU Council approves visa facilitation agreement with Belarus

Schengen for Belarusians will cost 35 euros. The agreement on visa facilitation and readmission between the European Union and Belarus was approved by the EU Council today. The document also provides a reduction in the term of visa issuance to 10 days. Many categories of citizens will be able to get multiple visas with a longer validity period under a simplified procedure.



The Foreign Ministry of our country states that if the EU notifies Belarus of the completion of the ratification procedures before the end of May, then the agreements will come into force already from July 1.





