Federation Council and Council of Republic guide development of regional relations

The President had a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of Russia, led by the speaker, an old friend of Belarus, Valentina Matviyenko. The Federation Council and our Council of the Republic for many years have been the guides in the development of regional relations. Another effective form of such cooperation is the Forum of Regions of the two countries. The seventh one will take place in autumn in Minsk. Its preparation was discussed, among other things. But that's not the only reason for the visit. There was a lot of talk about historical memory. It's still a landmark year: The 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The head of the Federation Council handed over to All Saints Church a capsule with earth from the places of bloody battles at Rzhev.



Alexander Lukashenko decorated Valentina Matvienko with the Order F. Skorina, one of the country's highest state awards. The Federation Council has been responsible for progressive cooperation of Belarus with Russian regions.



The debate on the importance of preserving and protecting historical memory continued in the House of Representatives. Its Speaker Vladimir Andreichenko invited guests to join the parliamentary hearings in early April, which will be dedicated to the anniversary date.



Against the background of the increasing attempts to distort history and the desire to reduce the significance of the Great Victory, it is important for the two peoples to unite and show the world the scale of the unprecedented feat of the Soviet people. The delegation from the Federation Council will visit Brest on 6 March. In the year of the 75th anniversary, the memorial complex becomes an obligatory point on the route of many delegations. Here you can fully feel the scale of the exploit of the earth, which was one of the first to take the strike of the Nazi troops.



Tomorrow the legendary border will be visited together by Belarusian and Russian parliamentarians.



