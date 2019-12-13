IIHF Council moves 2021 IIHF Worlds from Belarus

The fact that battles are going on in the information field is already a fait accompli. The International Ice Hockey Federation was unable to resist the political lobby and moved the World Championship from Minsk to another country. It is hardly possible to consider this decision from the point of view of logic - three and a half months before the start Belarus, which is ready to host the forum even tomorrow, lost its sports holiday. And most likely the entire hockey world has lost a great holiday of sports - everyone is well aware of the level of organization of sports events in our country.

The politically biased decision was pushed by European politicians, and perfect fulfillment of the contract by the Belarusian party was not even taken into account. It is difficult to say who will be the loser in this situation.

The head of the International Federation, Rene Fasel, appreciates everything that has been done by our country for the development of hockey, and understands that postponing the forum or canceling it will entail financial losses. Therefore, Fasel personally came to Minsk to receive security guarantees for the participants. And he once again received them from Alexander Lukashenko.

Fasel, as it seemed, was pleased with the results of the visit. However, over the past week, the opponents of the current government have done everything possible to increase the pressure. Dirty technologies were used.

After his visit to Minsk, Rene Fasel himself gave interviews almost daily, made excuses, emphasizing: the pressure had become unprecedented. Some threatened to boycott, others demanded cancellation.

"We found ourselves under extreme political pressure. We knew before our visit to Minsk that the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund of Belarus wrote letters to the sponsors of the IIHF, urging them not to support the tournament and boycott it. Therefore, we have serious problems both with sponsors and from the political side."

The sponsors, partners of the International Federation, did not express themselves in any way until last week. But finally they said that if the tournament is left in Belarus, they would stop cooperation. It seems that this unity can be explained by another quote from Fasel's interview.

"I realized that the political pressure is very serious, especially in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. I would say that it is more about political pressure than the situation with sponsors. This is a bad situation, but I think that it is very difficult for us to go against it."

And today the IIHF Council has withdrawn the right to host the World Championship from Belarus. The International Ice Hockey Federation is too weak and dependent in confrontation with European politicians. So, it could not stand the pressure.