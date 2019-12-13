EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Council of Ministers of Belarus continues reception of citizens

The Council of Ministers continues to receive citizens.

Tomorrow Minister of Forestry Vitaly Drozhzha will solve the problems of Belarusians.

Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich will get in touch on August 27.

Personal receptions will take place from 10 am.

