UN Human Rights Council working group positively assess actions of Belarusian government

51 delegations spoke with approval during the discussion of the Universal Periodic Review of the Supreme Human Rights Body of the United Nations. In particular, experts highly appreciated the achievements of Minsk in the implementation of human rights in the face of growing external pressure on the country.

