Council of Republic listens to civil opinion

Confidence in the Council of the Republic has grown, the senators say. Almost 650 petitions have been received by lawmakers over the past 2,5 months. Each of them is scrupulously considered and people are invited to a private conversation in some cases. One of such meetings is being held in the Council of the Republic today. The reception of citizens is led by Chairman of the Standing Commission Sergei Rachkov.



According to him, not a single complaint or request will go unnoticed, and the range of people's appeals is very diverse from household and dwelling ones to options for resolving the aggravated political situation. In the context of coronavirus pandemic, special attention is paid to improving and helping the elderly. The problems of foreign investors are not left without consideration.



According to Sergei Rachkov, this type of interaction with citizens is now being used more widely. The senators not only take into account all the most pressing and constructive proposals, but also submit them for discussion during the parliamentary session. Some of them will become the basis for changes in legislation.



