Council of Republic continues to receive citizens

The Council of the Republic continues to receive citizens to solve people's problems, as well as identify systemic issues of concern to the population. Tomorrow Sergey Sivets, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic, will meet with Belarusians. The reception is held by appointment.

