3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Council of Elders established under of Council of Republic Presidium
The first meeting of the Council of Elders was held at the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly. It was created in order to use and take into account the already existing practical experience of the members of the Council of the Republic of previous convocations. The main task of the new body is to participate in the discussion and development of proposals on the most pressing issues. These decisions will be advisory in nature.
The elders will take part in meetings and various events organized by the Council of the Republic and its bodies.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All