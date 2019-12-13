3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Simple steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 prove effective
Problems of global scale and today's challenges need to be solved together, by our joint forces. Only by joint efforts can we reverse the situation with the pandemic. 1993 new patients with COVID-19 were registered in Belarus on September 29. 1295 people were discharged from hospitals. Masking, treatment of hands at the entrance to stores or transport, social distance and, of course, vaccination. All these simple actions have already proven to be effective. The main thing is not to forget that our health is in our hands. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All