Simple steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 prove effective

Problems of global scale and today's challenges need to be solved together, by our joint forces. Only by joint efforts can we reverse the situation with the pandemic. 1993 new patients with COVID-19 were registered in Belarus on September 29. 1295 people were discharged from hospitals. Masking, treatment of hands at the entrance to stores or transport, social distance and, of course, vaccination. All these simple actions have already proven to be effective. The main thing is not to forget that our health is in our hands. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.