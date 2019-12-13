PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Joint training of Air Force and Air Defense Forces held in Belarus

Joint staff training of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces has started in Belarus. The training will be held until April 6, and the actions of the regional grouping of troops will be practiced during this time.

According to the military department, this is a planned training of pilots and air defense specialists and will be held under the leadership of Colonel Lukyanovich, commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

