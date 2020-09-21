Today the strategic exercise "Slavic Brotherhood-2020" started in Brest Region. According to the plan, special forces were to land on the river Mukhovets in order to free the hydrotechnical junction from illegal criminal units. Then, the theater of training and combat operations moved to the water area near Brest. 40 vehicles were to overcome the water barrier. The crews managed to force Mukhovets within literally half an hour. The military did an excellent job and passed the test. Later on, the two countries' military conducted a parachute assault at the Brest firing range. It is noteworthy that while practicing this exercise, live ammunition went into action. The joint exercise "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" is purely defensive in nature and is aimed at practicing the joint actions of groups of troops in accordance with existing agreements between Belarus and Russia. Another objective of the maneuvers is further development of integration processes in the framework of strengthening the defense capabilities of the Union State. In total, about 6,000 servicemen and over 500 pieces of military equipment will be involved in the practical actions of the "Slavic Brotherhood 2020". At the same time, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will provide about 1,000 servicemen and up to 100 pieces of military equipment. All the rest is the power of the Belarusian army. It is planned that "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" will last until September 25 in the form of an operational-tactical exercise. The main message of further practical actions is to conduct joint operations in the interests of ensuring military security of the allied state. Tomorrow the second phase of maneuvers will begin, which will be defensive in nature.