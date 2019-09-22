PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Joint exercises of Belarus and Russia "Shield of the Union" rated "excellent"

Belarus and Russia held the "Shield of the Union" training session, which was rated "excellent". At the training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the defense exercise gathered about 12,000 soldiers. More than a third of them were from Belarus. The main objective was to oppose attacks by illegal armed groups and subversive groups.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All