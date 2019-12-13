3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Council of Ministers of Belarus: One more city is planned to be switched to electric public transport
One more city of Belarus will be transferred to electric public transport. This was announced in the government. Two such projects are already being implemented in Zhodino and Shklov.
It's still unknown which city is next in line. It is only clear that its population will be up to 100 thousand people.
The transition to eco-transportation is an important task not only for the country's economy, but also for the environment and social sphere. Belarus is among the world leaders in the development of electric passenger transportation. There are competencies and production, as well as growing infrastructure, so it is necessary to effectively use these resources.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All