3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Council of Ministers adopts decree on measures of state support for small and medium-sized businesses
In Belarus, the Council of Ministers has adopted Resolution No. 459 "On measures of state support for small and medium-sized businesses," reports the National Legal Internet Portal.
According to the document, the regulation provides for the procedure and conditions (criteria) of state financial support to small and medium-sized businesses.
The Ministry of Economy according to the regulation makes appropriate changes to the Register of centers of support for entrepreneurship, prepares certificates of registration of legal entities as centers of support.
The document invalidates the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus No. 257 of April 9, 2024 "On Limit Values of Revenue for 2023 for the Purposes of State Financial Support".
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All