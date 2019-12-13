PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Council of Ministers adopts decree on measures of state support for small and medium-sized businesses

In Belarus, the Council of Ministers has adopted Resolution No. 459 "On measures of state support for small and medium-sized businesses," reports the National Legal Internet Portal.

According to the document, the regulation provides for the procedure and conditions (criteria) of state financial support to small and medium-sized businesses.

The Ministry of Economy according to the regulation makes appropriate changes to the Register of centers of support for entrepreneurship, prepares certificates of registration of legal entities as centers of support.

The document invalidates the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus No. 257 of April 9, 2024 "On Limit Values of Revenue for 2023 for the Purposes of State Financial Support".

