Council of Ministers adjusts salary raises

An important change is awaiting the employees of state-run enterprises. Belarus has adjusted the rules for raising salaries in the public sector. New approaches will take effect from May 1. Earlier on, the level of wages was strictly tied to labor productivity. It was allowed to increase it only in case of the employees' performance growth, which did not always take into account the specifics and industry characteristics of organizations. Now there will be more flexibility. Managers will be allowed to change salaries within the limits of wages established by local legal acts. This will allow revising the workers' wage rates and improving the salary structure. In addition, it has become possible to increase salaries in a separate subdivision of an organisation if there is an increase in productivity there, even if the organisation as a whole is not as successful.