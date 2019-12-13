PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Modern Belarusians - Reading Nation": round table held in National Library of Belarus

Reading was discussed at the National Library of Belarus today. The initiative "Modern Belarusians - Reading Nation" gathered representatives of the Union of Writers of Belarus and the Ministry of Information, employees of book publishing houses and specialists of the National Academy of Sciences. The Institute of Sociology conducted a survey among 900 respondents. Analysts' results are optimistic: 70% of respondents reported a regular interest in the books and only 15% admitted that they do not read at all. Sociologists also learned about the genre preferences.

The participants state that they are developing a series of events dedicated to the revival of book reading in Belarus. They will be included in the program of the congress of the Union of Writers of Belarus and the International Book Fair.


