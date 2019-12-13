3.42 RUB
Modern aircraft and missile systems. Lukashenko tells about planned arms purchase
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told about the planned purchase of weapons at a meeting timed to the Day of the Fatherland Defenders and the Armed Forces of Belarus today.
"In the next few years, we are planning to buy a wide range of the most modern weapons, including Su-30SM airplanes (their delivery is due at the end of the year and they have brilliantly performed during the last exercises), dozens of helicopters and air defense missile systems "Tor-M2," said the Belarusian leader.
He also said that the issue of equipping the Belarusian Armed Forces with modern anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 "Triumf" is currently under consideration.
